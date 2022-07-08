MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County deputies are asking for the public’s help after a man robbed a gas station and liquor store at gunpoint.

At about 8:15 p.m. Thursday the suspect walked into the T-Mart Gas, Grocery and ABC Store, placed two items on the counter and then pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at the cashier and demanded money, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He left after taking the items and an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

The store is located at 1909 SC-41 Alt, according to deputies. The man pictured in a video screenshot is wearing what appears to be a bucket hat, a face mask and green shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) 274-6372. Tips that lead to an arrest can potentially be eligible for a reward.