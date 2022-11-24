MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County sheriff’s deputy and another driver were hurt Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred while the deputy was responding to back up another deputy, according to Sheriff Brian Wallace’s office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the deputy and the other driver were both taken to the hospital. The post did not say where the crash happened or include any other details.

The sheriff’s office also did not provide any information about the call the deputy was en route to when the crash occurred.

“We give thanks today for the protection over our deputy,” the post said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.