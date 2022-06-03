MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired following an investigation by the South Carolina Department of Health Control Bureau of Drug Control, according to authorities.

Deputy Michael Haberstich had worked for the sheriff’s office for five years, according to the sheriff’s office. He was praised in a social media post last year for his work as the 12th Judicial Circuit Law Enforcement Network Assistant Coordinator.

He has been charged with misconduct in office, along with a first-offense theft of a controlled substance. The offense date for his charges is Nov. 20, 2021, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He has not been previously charged in the state.

Further details were not immediately made available. Count on News13 for updates.