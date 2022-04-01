MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County deputy is under investigation Friday after an interaction with a juvenile, according to authorities.

The deputy was responded to a call Friday morning about a juvenile who had left home with their parent’s car keys when the child attempted to run into oncoming traffic while “actively snatching and pushing away from the deputy,” according to Tammy Erwin with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy then picked up the juvenile and placed them on the ground.

The deputy who responded to the scene was familiar with the juvenile, according to Erwin. The child’s age was not specified.

The juvenile was placed in handcuffs and taken to their school, but was then returned home to his mother, according to Erwin. The child has not been charged with a crime and was not injured.

Sheriff Brian Wallace has had a “very productive meeting” with the juvenile and their mother, according to Erwin.

Further details were not immediately available.