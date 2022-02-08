Marion County man’s COVID-19 struggle gives family new perspective on virus

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pee Dee man continues to fight for his life while battling COVID-19, and family members said his experience has changed the way they view the virus.

Just two weeks ago, doctors told the family of 31-year-old Ryan Simpson to prepare for the worst.

“He’s a warrior. He’s a fighter,” Evea Davis, Simpson’s mother-in-law, said.

Simpson, who’s from Mullins, was a healthy father of two boys — a 4-month-old and a 4-year-old — until COVID-19 turned his world upside down.

“It’s real, and it’s not affecting one race or another, it’s affecting everybody,” Davis said.

On Dec. 19, Simpson was admitted into MUSC Marion with COVID pneumonia. A few days later, he was transferred to Charleston. His lungs were defeated. Simpson was put on a ventilator three days later.

That was the last time his wife, Sarah, heard his voice. On Jan. 14, she received a call that Simpson had gone into heart failure. He was put on life support.

“When you’re placed on that, the next 12 hours will tell the tale,” Davis said. “And it did, and then it started backsliding.”

Long days and nights were spent in the hospital. His family prayed for a breakthrough..

“Two weekends ago, we got a call from her and were told to start preparing for the worst,” Davis said.

But what was expected to be the worst, turned into the best. Simpson began improving. He’s currently on dialysis and participating in physical therapy.

“It’s a whole [other] tone of emotions,” Davis said. “It was looking pretty bad, and now to see him squeeze and kick his foot up and trying to write.”

Prior to Simpson’s hospitalization, Davis was against the COVID vaccine.

“I thought it was rushed,” she said. “But when it hits home, Dec. 27, I got my first vaccine and just recently got the second one.”

Right now, there’s no telling when Simpson will be released from the hospital. Davis said any little improvement is one step closer to having him back.

She also created a GoFundMe to help pay for his medical expenses.