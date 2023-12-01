MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials with Marion County Emergency Medical Services said Friday that the department is no longer experiencing a staffing shortage.

News13 reported last year that the agency was losing workers and needed help from the volunteer Marion Rescue Squad.

During the shortage, the department only had five paramedics and six EMTs. EMS Director Trey Cooper said workers either retired or went to work for nearby counties for higher pay.

According to Cooper, the department is in better standing now, with eight paramedics and nine fulltime EMTs. He also said they continue to use the Marion Rescue Squad on an as-needed basis.

“At the time, we were losing paramedics drastically,” Cooper said. “Because neighboring agencies were paying more, and they were working less. But now, we’re a little bit more on par.”

Cooper said before he was hired in the summer, the previous EMS director changed the work schedule to a 24, 72-two schedule in which workers get an extra day off. In addition, the pay was raised to $22 an hour for paramedics and $17 an hour for EMTs.

“Now that we are on par with our neighbors, we’re not losing as many local people,” Cooper said. “What we’re trying to do is keep the people who live in Marion from having to go to work somewhere else. “

Cooper said the department is not at full staff yet, but the department’s 16 part-time employees help fill the gap.

“Between the part-timers and full-timers, we’re not,” Cooper said. “Like I said, we have some full-time positions, but we’re not dropping ambulances anymore. So, there’s three ambulances staffed just like they’re supposed to be.”

Cooper said anyone interested in applying for a job can visit him at the Marion County Administration Office to get more information.