MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A certified nursing assistant in Marion County has turned herself in to authorities after she allegedly used a debit card belonging to the resident of a senior care facility for personal use, authorities said.

Christen Nichol Doctor, 48, of Johnsonville, is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, crime against a federally insured bank, financial transaction card theft and fraud, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Doctor was working at Senior Care of Marion when she allegedly took a resident’s debit card and used it without the resident’s consent.

Doctor was booked into the Marion County Detention Center. She was released on bond pending trial, deputies said.