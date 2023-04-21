MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The parents of a Marion County child are facing charges after allegedly failing to provide the child with proper nutrition and medical care, authorities said.

Yolando Arroyo, 25, and Adrian Revels, 30, both of Gresham, have been charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the child became malnourished as a result but did not release any additional information about the investigation.

“This case has taken detectives months of pouring over medical records as well as meeting with medical and forensic professionals,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “While we cannot reverse the damage done to this child, we hope that justice will be served.”

Arroyo and Revels were both given $10,000 surety bonds and remained in the Marion County Detention Center as of 3 p.m. Friday, according to online jail records.

Count on News13 for updates.