MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County school employee driving a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV died Thursday in a head-on crash involving a school bus, authorities said.

Coroner Jerry Richardson said the person who died was from Mullins.

The bus driver and an adult passenger were the only people on the bus, and they were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The bus hit a ditch and a fence after the crash.

The crash happened on Marion Street in Mullins as the SUV was traveling west and the bus was going in the opposite direction, Richardson said.

“The Marion County School District family is deeply saddened to share the passing of an employee today,” the district said in a statement, adding that no students were on the bus at the time.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire district are with the employee’s family and friends at this time,” the district said.

The body of the person who died will be taken to MUSC in Charleston for an autopsy, Richardson said.

The highway patrol did not say who was at fault in the crash. The investigation is continying.

No other details were immediately available.

