MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Animal Shelter is stepping up pet-adoption efforts after announcing that will it stop taking in animals as of July 1 until further notice.

“We understand this is gonna upset some people and they are gonna say what about strays what about emergency but right now Marion county animal shelter is having its own set of emergencies and we need to make our facility sustainable for our current animals and the incoming animals,” the shelter said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

In the meantime, the shelter will extend adoption hours to try to find homes for its animals as quickly as possible. It will also be posting resources for local shelters and rescues.

The July 1 deadline means all of the animals currently at the shelter, even those being fostered, must be adopted or moved to a rescue.

“Everyone must leave whether that is foster, adoption or rescue,” the shelter said. “If you are a rescue that can even take one dog please reach out.”

The shelter is also seeking volunteers with construction or building experience and anyone who can help with cleaning and carrying heavy objects.

“We want this process to go as quickly and smoothly as possible to open back up and continue to serve Marion County residents and animals,” the shelter said.

The shelter has operated beyond capacity in the past. In January, the shelter asked for help finding homes for dozens of animals. At the time, officials said the shelter was caring for more than 200 dog and cats but had only 88 kennels.