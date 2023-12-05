MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has started a “Forget Me Not” initiative.

The sheriff’s office says the social media campaign aims to help gain leads on its cold cases.

Sheriff Brian Wallace said the families of cold case victims haven’t forgot about their loved ones, and the sheriff’s office hasn’t either.

“It may be the piece of the puzzle we’re looking for,” Wallace said.

Wallace said since he took office in 2017, there’s been several unsolved murders.

The first three “Forget Me Not” featured Cathy and John Thompkins, who were killed in their home alongside their dog, Tipsy.

The next post featured Bronson Miller, 18, who died at the hospital after being shot.

The most recent post featured Donald Godbolt, a beloved great grandfather who was killed after shots were fired into his home.

“If we have a situation where we have another homicide or murder, and we solve it and we post it and say, ‘hey, these folks have been arrested.’ We’ll see those families. They’ll start calling, ‘how about my case?'” Wallace said.

Wallace hopes through their “Forget Me Not” initiative that the sheriff’s office can reassure families that they’re still looking for an answer.

“We need information, and hopefully there’s somebody out there who may have something that at the time didn’t seem important,” he said. “But now, when they look back, it could help us.”

News13 asked Wallace if he thought staffing impacted the number of murders, to which he answered “absolutely.”

He said the sheriff’s office is in a better place than it was during COVID-19, when it reported a record-number of murders. However, he said they still lack in certain departments.

“If law enforcement is fully staffed, you’ve got more boots on the ground, so to speak,” Wallace said. “You’ve got them out there working. When you’ve got staffing shortages, you don’t have as many law enforcement officers out there.”

Wallace said they hope to appoint a detective who will focus solely on cold cases in 2024.

The sheriff’s office was unable to give News13 an exact number of murders and cold cases they’ve had from 2022 until now, but they plan for an update Tuesday night.