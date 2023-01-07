MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — On Jan. 6, 2021, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office lost a young deputy in a deadly crash.

Deputy David Price was 29 years old when he died in the crash at the intersection of Jackson and Maidendown roads in Marion County, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Among those Price left behind were his wife and three children under 5 years old.

“Today, and every day, we remember Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan David Price,” the post reads. “You will never be forgotten.”