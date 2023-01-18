MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Businesses in Marion County are seeing “movie prop money” being passed as legal tender, Marion County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
Movie prop money might look real at first glance, but print along both sides of the bill typically reads “For motion picture use only,” the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office encourages anyone to look closely at any cash received.
