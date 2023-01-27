MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

The name of the person has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-274-6372. Callers can remain anonymous.