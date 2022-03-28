MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A wildfire in Marion County that erupted on Saturday forced numerous evacuations and covered much more acreage than authorities originally estimated, a fire official said.

Britton’s Neck Fire Chief Wyman Watson said Monday afternoon an investigation by his department and the South Carolina Forestry Commission showed that the fire actually burned between 700 to 800 acres. The original estimate was about 200 acres.

The fire was reported about 4:45 p.m. Saturday and was not contained until about 10 p.m, Watson said. It was about three-quarters of a mile wide and one-and-a-half miles long, and the flames at one point were 30-feet high as winds gusted between 30 mph and 40 mph.

Authorities stopped the fire’s progress at Gresham Road, which was shut down until Sunday afternoon because of smoke from the fire, Watson said. All of the homes on Gresham Road were also evacuated, Watson said.

Forestry officials responded with seven plows and were able to halt the fire’s progress about 1,000 feet before 45 homes on the east end of Gresham Road, Watson said. Fire breaks were plowed around all of the fire in order to get it contained.

In the end, there were no injuries and no loss of any homes, Watson said.

In addition to the Forestry Commission and the Britton’s Neck Fire Department, agencies assisting in the firefighting effort include the Marion Rural Fire Department, Marion City Fire Department, Mullins City Fire Department, Marion County 911, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.