MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a two-alarm house fire Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Byars Street in Marion County, according to Marion Fire & Rescue.

It happened at about 3:06 p.m. Tuesday.

Marion Rural Fire is assisting with the fire. The community is asked to avoid the area and allow first responders to work, according to the announcement.

Additional information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.