MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Christmas movie streaming this holiday season was written produced and directed by a Marion native.

“A Christmas Blessing,” which was also filmed in the Pee Dee, is the third movie by Marion High School graduate Stacie Davis Hamilton. It features “Good Times” star Bernadette Stanis.

Davis said she intentionally tries to stay in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand to provide more opportunities for local residents.

“We don’t get many TV film opportunities here,” Hamilton said. “We have to go to the larger cities to get a lead role or a speaking role or a background role.”

The movie was shot at several locations, including downtown Marion and Marion High School. Hamilton said it was a small project but they were able to create the film thanks to community help and advertising.

Stanis said the support for the film from her fans has been overwhelming. She said being able to try something new was what she liked most about her role in the move.

“It gave me the chance to be a meddling grandmother in a good way, ya know a matchmaker,” Stanis said. “Usually as a person I never do things like that. I usually let things happen the way they happen.”

Stanis is known for her role as Thelma in “Good Times”, but she’s also in the Netflix show “Family Business.”

News13 also talked with several other cast members, including Serilda Goodwin, Toni Henderson-Mayers, and Lala Black.

Goodwin, who played Gloria, said what she loved about the movie is that Hamilton created a positive representation of black fathers.

“This was a dad who was trying to do his best for his baby,” Goodwin said. “He was trying to do the best for his life, while still being fair to his ex…and giving an opportunity to someone new in his life.”

“A Christmas Blessing” is out now. Click here for ways to watch it. The movie is also available on Prime Video, Tubi, YouTube, and Prime Video.

