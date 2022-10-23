MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Rural Fire Department battled multiple roadside fires Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Station 20 and 40 responded to fires beside Highway 301, which was shut down for the safety of the workers on scene, according to the fire department.
Marion Rural Fire said the South Carolina Forestry Commission was called to put firebreaks around the flames.
No other information was immediately available.
