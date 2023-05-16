MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old Marion woman was arrested Monday on a gun charge after sheriff’s deputies were called to MUSC-Marion Hospital.

Kiana Renee Gregg was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and taken to the Marion County Detention Center to await a bond hearing, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at about 10 a.m. to the hospital after getting a report of a woman with a gun. Gregg was arrested a short time later at her home in Marion.

The incident prompted precautionary lockdowns at the hospital and the nearby Pee Dee Academy, the sheriff’s office said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.