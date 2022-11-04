COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday suspending a Marion County councilman.

McMaster suspended Oscar Jay Foxworth from office “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes oath of office,” according to the executive order.

The executive order states Foxworth was indicted Thursday on one count of receiving goods or services fraudulently obtained and one count of criminal conspiracy.

News13 reached Foxworth by phone Friday morning and he was unaware of the Grand Jury indictment or that he was suspended by the governor until we told him. He added that he has no comment at this time.

No other details were immediately available. News13 has reached out to officials for more information.

