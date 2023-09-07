MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office staff were recognized among others from the State Law Enforcement Division and Horry County Police Department for their work in the case of Mary Ann Elvington.

Elvington was an 80-year-old who was kidnapped and murdered. She was a retired schoolteacher, mother, and “Grammy”, as the department said in a news release.

Sheriff Brian Wallace hosted senior supervisory resident agent, Joaquin Balaguer of the Federal Bureau Investigation, and presented certificates of appreciation to local law enforcement.

Marion County Sheriff’s Captain Aurelius Cribb, Detective Dewayne Rogers, and Victim Advocate Tammy Erwin received certificates “in recognition of outstanding assistance to the FBI in connection with its investigative efforts.”

The Sheriff’s Department said this case will never leave them.

“It is our hope that the relationships built through this investigation and trial will serve other victims in the future,” the department said.