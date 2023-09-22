MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A moped driver was killed Thursday night in a collision with an SUV on Highway 91 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 11:15 p.m. near Highway 204 about 4.5 miles east of Marion near, SCHP Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said.

The moped driver died at the scene, Butler said. The driver and a passenger in the 2005 GMC Yukon were not hurt.

According to Butler, the Yukon was traveling south on Highway 91 and the moped was going north.

No additional information was immediately available. The highway patrol is investigating.