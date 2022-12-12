MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 64-year-old Marion County School District employee was identified as the person who died Thursday in a head-on crash involving a school bus, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.

Edward Alston, of Mullins, was killed in the crash, the coroner said. He was an employee at Mullins High School.

The Marion County School District released a statement on Alston’s passing.

“The Marion County School District family is deeply saddened to share the tragic passing of Edward Alston, an employee of Mullins High School,” the statement reads. “He will be deeply missed and the thoughts and prayers of the entire district are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The deadly crash happened on Marion Street in Mullins as Alston’s SUV was traveling west and a school bus was traveling east, Richardson said. After crashing into each other head-on, the bus then hit a ditch and a fence.

No students were on the school bus at the time of the crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Only the bus driver and one adult passenger were on the bus. Both individuals were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

News13 has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information about who is responsible for the crash.

Count on News13 for updates.