MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Mullins man who is accused of pretending to be an attorney to defraud people out of thousands of dollars has been released from the Marion County Detention Center and re-booked into jail in Brunswick County, North Carolina.

Jon Edmunds James, who lives near Mullins, has never had a law license, according to deputies. He was booked into the Marion County Detention Center on June 23 and was released on Thursday after being assigned $55,000 in bond. He was then booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center Friday, according to online booking records.

He does not have a lawyer listed in court records.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has received dozens of additional tips from across the East Coast after announcing in late June that a local man was charged with pretending to be an attorney.

Additional investigations are now open in Marion and Horry counties in South Carolina, Brunswick and Bladen counties in North Carolina, along with in Kansas and Wisconsin.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who thinks they were scammed by James to reach out to their local law enforcement agency.