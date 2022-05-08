MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old Mullins man is facing kidnapping, human trafficking, sex and weapons charges following his arrest on Friday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Johnathan Rogers remained in the Marion County Detention Center on Sunday awaiting a bond hearing in circuit court, the sheriff’s office said. Details about what led to his arrest have not been released by authorities.

According to online jail records, Roger is being held without bond on charges of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, pointing and presenting firearms at a person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He’s also facing three human-trafficking counts.

He was arrested after “an extensive investigation” by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the vice services unit of the State Law Enforcement Division.

In addition to the charges in Marion County, The sheriff’s office said Rogers has “numerous violent offenses” and other current bonds from other jurisdictions but didn’t specify any of those charges.

He also spent a day in Marion County Detention Center in February for a stolen-vehicle charge before being released on a $50,000 bond, jail records show.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.