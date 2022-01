MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect was arrested Thursday after allegedly robbing and assaulting a store cashier, according to Mullins police.

It happened at the S&M Food Store at 301 E. Front St. in Mullins, the department said in a Facebook post, which characterized the incident as an armed robbery.

The suspect has not been identified and police have not released any other details about the investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.