MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Mullins police are investigating a social media threat against a middle school.

There threat was made online towards Palmetto Middle School, police said.

“We have already put in place safety measures to keep our children and teachers safe,” the police department posted on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the tip line at 843-464-0707 Ext. 1.

No other information was immediately available.