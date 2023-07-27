MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW)— Mullins police are investigating thefts at two museums in which valuable antiques were stolen, according to Capt. Phillip Mostowski.

The items were stolen from the Estes Family Antique Museum on Wine Street and the Mullins Tobacco Museum on Front Street.

The burglar went into the Estes when no one was there and took signage for “Pepsi,” “Coke” and other civil war antiques, police said. The burglar took tobacco-related antiques from the Tobacco Museum while it was open.

Mostowski said the suspect is familiar with antiques and appears to know the value of things. He said several items have been seen on Facebook Marketplace and that some of them have been recovered by police.

Mostkowski said police have a person of interest in the case but no arrests have been made yet. He said he is optimistic an arrest will be made shortly.

“This won’t trail on for a while, and we will give closure to the victims,” he said.

Mostowski also warned that anyone who bought any of the items could be charged with receiving stolen goods. He said members of the public have an obligation to turn those items in to law enforcement.

