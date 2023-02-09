MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a suspect after a deadly fight involving two juveniles, according to Mullins police.
It happened Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, and police have not released any additional information about the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.
