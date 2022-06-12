MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Mullins police are looking for a man they say stabbed another man during a fight early Saturday morning.

The victim in the incident was stabbed once in the neck area and taken to the hospital where he was in stable condition after having surgery, according to Mullins police Capt. Phil Mostowski. It happened about 3 a.m., but police have not provided an exact location for where it occurred.

A warrant has been obtained for the suspect, identified by police as James “Foots” Goodman, Mostowski said. Police have not released his description or said what charges he could be facing.

No additional information was immediately available.

