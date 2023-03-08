MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are still “actively looking” for a Marion County man who has been missing for nearly 18 months.
Andre “Pee Wee” Weeks has not been since October 2021, and on Wednesday, Mullins police posted photos of him on the department’s Facebook page and asked for help from the public.
“We are still actively looking for Pee Wee and ask for your continued help,” the post said.
Weeks was reported missing by his family who told authorities they had not seen him in about a month. Police reported seeing him in the area of South Parks Street shortly after he was reported missing, but he still hasn’t been found.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.