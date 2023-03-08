MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are still “actively looking” for a Marion County man who has been missing for nearly 18 months.

Andre “Pee Wee” Weeks has not been since October 2021, and on Wednesday, Mullins police posted photos of him on the department’s Facebook page and asked for help from the public.

“We are still actively looking for Pee Wee and ask for your continued help,” the post said.

Weeks was reported missing by his family who told authorities they had not seen him in about a month. Police reported seeing him in the area of South Parks Street shortly after he was reported missing, but he still hasn’t been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

