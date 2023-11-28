MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A local representative of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs filed a report with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for possible financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult by an employee In June 2023, according to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

After the report, a joint investigation by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office ensued.

On August 25, Vanessa Ann Brantley, 39 of Mullins, turned herself in to the Marion County Law Enforcement Center, according to the post.

Brantley was served with warrants for two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and she was terminated before her arrest, the post said.

On October 16, SCDDSN reached out again to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigators and after extensive auditing, SCDDSN discovered five additional instances of Brantley’s financial exploitation, the post said.

On November 2, Brantley was placed back in the custody of the Marion County Detention Center and was served with five new warrants for exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Brantley, in her position had access to the finances of those in her care for shopping purposes. Records revealed that Brantley made multiple personal purchases with the money of those in her care. Brantley’s personal purchases, utilizing SCDDSN residents’ funds, totaled over $1,600, the post said.