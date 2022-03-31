MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were injured Thursday after a scaffolding “incident” in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Bobby Crawford.

The incident happened at a construction site along Highway 76 near Scott Webster State Farm.

Crawford said three or four people were hospitalized after the incident. He thinks it could’ve been weather-related, but didn’t specify what the incident was.

News13 has reached out to OSHA to see if the agency is investigating.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.