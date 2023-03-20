MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man who was convicted of a double-murder in Marion County has filed a “notice of intent to appeal,” the circuit solicitor’s office told News13 on Monday.

Isaac Hemingway was convicted for the January 2020 murders of Maisha Burch and Andrew Legette in their home on Taft Watson Road in Centenary. He was given two life sentences to be served consecutively by Judge Bill Seals, the solicitor’s office said.

He was charged in December 2020 and denied bond. However, in November 2021, a judge granted him a $75,000 surety bond.

As far as the grounds for the appeal, the solicitor’s office won’t know that information until Hemingway files his Appellant Brief, which is months away. The transcript of the trial, which took the better part of two weeks, will have to be transcribed first.

In March 2020, before Hemingway’s arrest, more than 60 people attended a community forum at the Centenary Community Center where Sheriff Brian Wallace and the county’s deputy coroner answered questions about the case. During the forum, the deputy coroner said it was one of the most violent scenes he had ever seen.