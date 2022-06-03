NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — A memorial park will be built in the Town of Nichols soon.

The park will be a place for people to gather and learn about the history of war in the United States. It will have multiple walls for bricks to be placed in. Each brick placed would have the name of a fallen veteran or a flood survivor.

Flood survivors from all throughout the nation are welcome to put their name on a brick to be put on the wall. The goal is to have one place where flood victims and survivors can unite and bond. The walls for veterans will have information about each war that took place in the United States.

The town’s administrator, Sandee Rogers, said this park would create a place of unity for every person that drives through the town.

“There’s a comradery that they will get from our citizens and what we’ve been through and just that reach out hug that you’re not alone,” Rogers said.

She said this park is also a way to help thank everyone who has contributed to the town.

For a brick order form, contact the beautification committee and other town officials on their Facebook page.

Money for this was donated by Marion County Healthcare Foundation, Duke Energy, Anderson Brothers Bank, MUSC-Florence, and RJ Corman Railroad Group.