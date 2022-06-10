NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — A newly painted mural in the heart of Nichols is bringing pride and joy to the Marion County community.

“Oh, it just, it’s just like a breath of fresh air,” said Bonita Bailey, a member of the town’s Beautification Committee.

Mayor Lawson Battle said the mural depicts the town’s history and its current state.

“It represents the old Nichols and the new Nichols and how everyone is working together,” Battle said.

It was designed and painted by Florence artists Wilbert Rice and Jason Best. It took them eight days to complete.

Rice said he stayed in the town for the first time while working on this project and was able to get to know the people.

“The embrace of the community and the feeling of oneness, you know it seems like everybody is coming together for one common cause,” Rice said. “It definitely feels good because it’s a community.

The town is prone to flooding and was severely damaged during hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

“We’re still overcoming everything we’ve been through over the last several years,” Battle said.

A full recovery isn’t out of the question, some say.

“So, hopefully, this is the shot in the arm that we need to get this town back, you know, as it was,” Bonita Bailey said.

The mural has pictures of a train and railroad tracks, a school, a church, a tobacco field, people and more.

“Oh, it is just gorgeous,” said Sarah Devers, another member of the Beautification Committee.

It’s one of the prettiest murals I’ve seen, and I’ve looked at a lot of small-town murals. It just depicts Nichols really well,” Devers said.