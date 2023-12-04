MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An airport in the Pee Dee is back open after being closed for almost seven months.

Along with a new bedroom and bathroom for pilots, the Marion County Airport also expanded its runway by 500 feet.

The airport, built back in 1974, is a public-use airport owned by the county. It has a fueling station, a courtesy car and three plane bunkers.

The 5,000-foot runway’s renovation alone cost $5.4 million.

“That’ll handle about any jet that we’ve got coming in,” director Charles Taylor said. “Any corporate jet that’s coming in or turboprop, so they won’t have any problem getting in. We’ve got good approaches on each end.”

Taylor is the new director of the Marion County Airport. He has more than 45 years of flying experience.

He said the airport has already had 17 flights so far, including flights by the McLeod helicopter.

Taylor said the airport is the perfect in-between stop for flights traveling north to south.

“It’s the perfect place when you leave there, coming from the north, coming from the south to take a bathroom break, get a snack, get fuel and go on down to the destination in Florida or wherever you’re going,” he said.

The airport also plans to start flight school classes. For those interested, contact Taylor at ctaylor@marionsc.org or 843-423-8265.