MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported but a property was a total loss after a fire Friday morning in Marion County, according to Marion Fire & Rescue.

Marion Fire was called at about 3 a.m. to the Centenary community to assist the Rains Volunteer Fire Department with a fire that involved two buildings and several vehicles.

No injuries were reported but several chickens died, fire officials said.

A home, semi-truck and nearby properties were unaffected, but the property involved is a total loss, according to officials.

The fire was contained to the main building where the fire started, officials said.