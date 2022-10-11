MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 501 that involved a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper.
It happened about 12:30 p.m. near Three Mile Fork road, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.