MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Oil spilled into a pond Friday at the Marion County Animal Shelter, according to a Facebook post by the shelter.

The shelter said someone at the shop hit the oil and gas tank, causing it to leak into the pond before it could be blocked off.

The shelter is asking for volunteers and Dawn dish soap so the ducks can be caught, washed, and relocated.

No other information was immediately available. News13 is working to learn more.