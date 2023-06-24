One woman has died in a crash on U.S. Highway 501 bypass near Sawyer Road in Marion County

According to Marion Fire Rescue’s Facebook post, the crash happened at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Coroner Richardson said the woman is believed to have heart issues that caused the wreck. He said an autopsy will be conducted.

Marion Fire Rescue responded to the call and said the accident involved entrapment.

Marion Heavy Rescue 10 and volunteers are on the scene along with Marion County EMS, according to the post.