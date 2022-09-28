MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It happened at about 1:10 a.m. about five miles north of Marion when a 2007 Pontiac going south hit the person in the roadway, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. The 30-year-old female driver of the Pontiac and a passenger were not injured.
The highway patrol is investigating. No additional information was immediately available.
