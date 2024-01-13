MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed in an early morning crash Saturday in Marion County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2021 Chevy Pickup was traveling west on Highway 76 when they struck a pedestrian walking in the westbound lane of Highway 76, SCHP said.

The pedestrian was killed on the scene and the driver of the Chevy pickup was uninjured, according to SCHP.

There were no additional details, and the collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Count on News13 for updates.