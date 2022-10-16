MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was wounded Saturday by a stray bullet that entered their home in Mullins, according to police.
The incident happened as two men were shooting on E. McIntyre Street, Mullins police said. No arrests have been reported.
The injured person was treated for what was believed to be a non-life-threatening injury, police said. No one else was hurt.
No additional information was immediately available. The shooting is still under investigation.
