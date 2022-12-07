MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup driver died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 7:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Sandclay Drive, about 3 miles south of Latta, SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The driver of the Ford Ranger pickup was the only person in the vehicle.

According to Tidwell, the truck was headed north on Highway 501 when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected and the truck crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road. The truck then went back across the highway and hit a ditch and a tree on the right side of the road.

No additional information was immediately available.

