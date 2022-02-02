Police: Mullins native killed in crash in Texas

PLANO, TEXAS (WBTW) — A 39-year-old Marion County native was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Texas, according to a post on the Plano Police Department’s Facebook page.

Based on eyewitness reports, police said Marcus Jarod Gerald of Mullins was driving a 2019 Hyundai that was hit by a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van that ran a red light. The crash happened just before 10 a.m. while Gerald was driving west on E. Plano Parkway.

The driver of the van, Angel David Velasco, 34, of Richardson, Texas, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, police said. He was driving north on Jupiter Road at the time of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available from authorities. The Plano Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

