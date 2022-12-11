MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot after an argument early Sunday morning at a home in Mullins, according to the Mullins Police Department.
It happened on North Cypress Street, police said.
As of 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning, the Mullins Police Department is still searching for the suspect involved. This is an ongoing investigation.
The condition of the person shot is unknown at this time.
News13 has reached out for more information.
Count on News13 for updates.