MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot after an argument early Sunday morning at a home in Mullins, according to the Mullins Police Department.

It happened on North Cypress Street, police said.

As of 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning, the Mullins Police Department is still searching for the suspect involved. This is an ongoing investigation.

The condition of the person shot is unknown at this time.

