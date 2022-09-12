FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of killing an 80-year-old Marion County woman in March 2021 will testify Monday afternoon in his murder trial in U.S. District Court in Florence, officials said.

Defense lawyers were expected to begin presenting their case Monday afternoon on the third day of Dominique Brand’s trial. He allegedly killed Mary Ann Elvington after kidnapping her from her home in Nichols and then holding her at gunpoint in her car before forcing her to drive to North Carolina where prosecutors say he shot her behind an abandoned grocery store in Marion County.

Prosecutors rested their case early Monday afternoon after showing a video of Brand being interviewed by authorities after he turned himself in to Marion County police.

Closing arguments in the case also could take place Monday afternoon.

During prosecution testimony Monday morning, jurors heard from two SLED agents who testified about DNA evidence in the case, and additional testimony from the pastor of the Little Bethel Baptist Church. The pastor testified on Thursday about evidence linked to the investigation that was stolen in the days before Elvington was killed.

Prosecutors began calling witnesses on Wednesday, and Elvington’s son, Harold, and multiple law-enforcement officers and prosecution experts have testified.

Brand chose in August to have a bench trial instead of a jury trial, meaning a judge is hearing the evidence in the case and will decide the outcome.

