MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A psychiatric patient at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department took control of a Marion County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened after deputies responded to a disturbance there. During the disturbance, the patient took control of the vehicle and lead the sheriff’s department and several other agencies in a chase, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the driver surrendered near the 44 mile marker into North Carolina and there were no injuries or damage to any vehicles.

No other information was immediately available.

