MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for information about a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Marion County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday on Marion Road near Victoria Court, SCHP said.

The make and model information of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 800-768-1505. Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 888-274-6372.